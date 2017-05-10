PA Fire Department Gets 287 Applications for Firefighter Openings

May 12--City of Erie officials said that 287 people interested in becoming an Erie firefighter returned applications to Erie City Hall by Friday's deadline. Applications for the next round of testing for Erie Bureau of Fire candidates were made available for pickup May 1-5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the city's Human Resources Office in Room 300 of Erie City Hall, 626 State St. Applicants were required to be 18 or older, with a current valid driver's license, and must be a high school graduate or have obtained a General Education Development certificate.

