PA Fire Department Gets 287 Applications for Firefighter Openings
May 12--City of Erie officials said that 287 people interested in becoming an Erie firefighter returned applications to Erie City Hall by Friday's deadline. Applications for the next round of testing for Erie Bureau of Fire candidates were made available for pickup May 1-5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the city's Human Resources Office in Room 300 of Erie City Hall, 626 State St. Applicants were required to be 18 or older, with a current valid driver's license, and must be a high school graduate or have obtained a General Education Development certificate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loni Mack I'm gonna fight you
|29 min
|Lou sopperootski
|5
|Merski was disciplined for not turning student ...
|1 hr
|PACE
|2
|How to end Welfare in America
|1 hr
|tired of being PC
|39
|Marlene making desperation calls
|1 hr
|Joe Wackzo
|4
|GE callbacks have started
|1 hr
|Bruce Jenner
|24
|Adrian Ewing for City of Erie Council
|2 hr
|Someone in the know
|9
|otter's sale out !!!
|2 hr
|Dems suckers
|32
|Another Prep loser in the news
|Fri
|Dawyane Taylor PSU
|63
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC