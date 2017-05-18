PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16

Fewer people rode Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority and Crawford Area Transit Authority buses and operating costs continued to climb, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's annual performance review of the companies. EMTA ridership fell 8.4 percent from 2014-15, compared to a 1.5 percent average decline among 39 public transit systems statewide.

