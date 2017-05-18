PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16
Fewer people rode Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority and Crawford Area Transit Authority buses and operating costs continued to climb, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's annual performance review of the companies. EMTA ridership fell 8.4 percent from 2014-15, compared to a 1.5 percent average decline among 39 public transit systems statewide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schember is Owned by DiPaolo and Leone
|1 hr
|Joe for sale
|6
|Sopper
|2 hr
|closby
|68
|The Five Dancing "Israelis" Arrested On 9-11
|2 hr
|Mossad
|6
|Schember vs Persinger
|2 hr
|Harry Potter
|28
|What ever happened to As I See It
|3 hr
|local rube
|4
|ge management about to get their layoff notices!
|3 hr
|abouttoblowaseal
|67
|GE investing in Saudi Arabia.What about Erie.
|3 hr
|BLDG-60
|11
|GE callbacks have started
|3 hr
|BLDG-60
|92
|Erie High School
|5 hr
|JustSomeLady
|30
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC