OWU joins early acceptance program

OWU joins early acceptance program

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: The Delaware Gazette

A new agreement between Ohio Wesleyan University and Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine enables qualified OWU students to gain provisional early acceptance into LECOM's medical school."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Erie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
GOP health care bill raises premiums for older,... 14 min tim leary 1
Trump tells Duterte of two U.S. nuclear subs in... 19 min Occasional Observer 13
ge management about to get their layoff notices! 30 min Larry 92
GE callbacks have started 37 min Larry 120
William Crotty 50 min Nice buns 12
The people of topix (Feb '12) 2 hr Ghost of Elvis 26
Jill McCormick 4 hr Dr I Cantsee 2
Manchester Concert Incident No Surprise 10 hr HOMrOS 31
lisa Ferrick district justice Tue Erie Dem Committe... 145
See all Erie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Erie Forum Now

Erie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Erie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Erie, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,950 • Total comments across all topics: 281,256,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC