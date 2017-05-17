Mother's Day Is KFC's Biggest Sales D...

Mother's Day Is KFC's Biggest Sales Day of the Year

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: MSN Living

Kentucky Fried Chicken has been pulling out all the stops to lure millennials lately , but perhaps the chain should be focusing on their moms. According to data provided by Yum Brands, KFC's best day of business is Mother's Day , and it's not even close.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Living.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Erie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
With Mueller as special prosecutor, White Hous... 3 min Caughey Cathy 11
Bayside High 33 min Truth 4
Can the shoe fly guy beat Kathy Dahlkemper? 1 hr Duhhkemper 22
Sopper 1 hr Mr Veronica 49
Hey ZUGZWANG 1 hr Joe 19
ge management about to get their layoff notices! 1 hr Username 2
Anyone know Donald Seifert? (Oct '12) 1 hr Lou Sopperootski 32
GE callbacks have started 2 hr upset consumer 61
Merski was disciplined for not turning student ... 10 hr Zing 24
Bye Bob! 10 hr Hott 10
The Mayor's race is over 19 hr Lou Sopperookski 103
See all Erie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Erie Forum Now

Erie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Erie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Erie, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,978 • Total comments across all topics: 281,097,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC