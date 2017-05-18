MCIDC names president
The board recently hired Nick Felice, an Erie County native who spent most of his career thus far in and around Somerset County, as its new president. as he calls it, absorbing all he can from outgoing President Rob Postal, who was recently appointed to serve as a Mifflin County commissioner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Simon Bar Sinister and Cad
|4 min
|Marshall Meeker
|3
|Megan Akerly (Oct '15)
|1 hr
|tiff
|59
|Why do black men desire white women?
|1 hr
|yourstraight
|54
|Bayside High
|3 hr
|Tom Orourke
|10
|Erie High School
|3 hr
|Joe Wachter
|2
|Schember vs Persinger
|3 hr
|Reality
|21
|Memorial service set for Riverside
|4 hr
|joedoe
|4
|Anthony Pirrello Fired!!
|5 hr
|Something nice 2 say
|8
|GE callbacks have started
|5 hr
|Get r done
|71
|ge management about to get their layoff notices!
|5 hr
|BLDG-60
|34
|
|Can the shoe fly guy beat Kathy Dahlkemper?
|10 hr
|Lou Sopperootski
|28
|The Mayor's race is over
|Thu
|America
|104
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC