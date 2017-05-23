Man Hijacks Truck and Causes Injuries...

Man Hijacks Truck and Causes Injuries and Damages Along the Way

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: WICU12 Erie

According to witnesses and the driver of the truck, a man in his 20s was trying to cross state street near west 17th St. A man driving a red Mayor Bros-Bros pick-up truck stopped to let the man cross. After crossing, he allegedly bolted back out in front of the truck, getting hit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Erie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lake Erie at flood level 3 min tired of being PC 8
GOP health care bill raises premiums for older,... 4 min meknow 6
VA defends plan to cut thousands from elderly v... 9 min meknow 3
Millcreek School Board keeps streak going! 32 min Specter and Bushw... 23
How did the Erie High School threads get deleted? 1 hr Sheila 2
Jill McCormick 1 hr Just saying 3
Brett McCorkle 1 hr ZUGZWANG 4
ge management about to get their layoff notices! 3 hr 5 year guy 94
GE callbacks have started 8 hr B10 station 3 121
See all Erie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Erie Forum Now

Erie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Erie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Erie, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,480 • Total comments across all topics: 281,265,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC