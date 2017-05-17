How candidates fared for mayor in Pen...

How candidates fared for mayor in Pennsylvania's primary

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsOK.com

Attorney John Persinger has won the Republican nomination for mayor in Erie. He defeated Jon Whaley, a former top aide to three-term Democratic Mayor Joseph Sinnott, who is barred by law from seeking another term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Erie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Merski considering run for congress 6 min ZUGZWANG 5
Kevin Pastewka for Council. What's his deal? 7 min ZUGZWANG 6
Bye Bob! 11 min ZUGZWANG 13
ge management about to get their layoff notices! 12 min Rest of Us 7
Sopper 1 hr Truth 50
GE callbacks have started 1 hr Dtf 64
Trump awards himself a new trophy for victimhood 1 hr Reality 2
Can the shoe fly guy beat Kathy Dahlkemper? 5 hr Guy from L Press 23
Merski was disciplined for not turning student ... 16 hr Zing 24
The Mayor's race is over Wed Lou Sopperookski 103
See all Erie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Erie Forum Now

Erie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Erie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Microsoft
  2. Wall Street
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Erie, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,111 • Total comments across all topics: 281,103,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC