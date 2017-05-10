Erie public schools are consolidating...

Erie public schools are consolidating to survive

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WNED

Catherine Doyle teaches an ESL class at East High School in Erie, where more than a quarter of students are learning English. Here's how bad things had become for the chronically broken public school system in Erie, Pennsylvania: Earlier this year, Superintendent Jay Badams floated a proposal to close the city's high schools - all four of them - and pay tuition to send kids to better-funded schools in the surrounding county.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Erie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comey,James 3 min Caughey Cathy 42
Maxine Waters Unclear or just Confused 8 min East Side Elway 1
Sopper 27 min Bruce Jenner 3
Why are Millcreek fire hydrants out of commission? 45 min Caughey Cathy 1
Robert Allshouse 1 hr CG for Creepy Guy 1
lisa Ferrick district justice 1 hr Erie Dem Committe... 127
Harborcreek District Justices Race 1 hr Erie Dem Committe... 34
GE union wins NLRB on Evo locomotives.Union say... 2 hr Google 50
What is GE Erie doing with the front of Buildin... 5 hr Actuarial Joe 160
Dawn DiPaolo = Dom DiPaolo 12 hr Bridesmaid 43
Another Prep loser in the news 22 hr shantell cooley 61
See all Erie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Erie Forum Now

Erie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Erie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Erie, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,996 • Total comments across all topics: 280,956,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC