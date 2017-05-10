Erie public schools are consolidating to survive
Catherine Doyle teaches an ESL class at East High School in Erie, where more than a quarter of students are learning English. Here's how bad things had become for the chronically broken public school system in Erie, Pennsylvania: Earlier this year, Superintendent Jay Badams floated a proposal to close the city's high schools - all four of them - and pay tuition to send kids to better-funded schools in the surrounding county.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comey,James
|3 min
|Caughey Cathy
|42
|Maxine Waters Unclear or just Confused
|8 min
|East Side Elway
|1
|Sopper
|27 min
|Bruce Jenner
|3
|Why are Millcreek fire hydrants out of commission?
|45 min
|Caughey Cathy
|1
|Robert Allshouse
|1 hr
|CG for Creepy Guy
|1
|lisa Ferrick district justice
|1 hr
|Erie Dem Committe...
|127
|Harborcreek District Justices Race
|1 hr
|Erie Dem Committe...
|34
|GE union wins NLRB on Evo locomotives.Union say...
|2 hr
|50
|What is GE Erie doing with the front of Buildin...
|5 hr
|Actuarial Joe
|160
|Dawn DiPaolo = Dom DiPaolo
|12 hr
|Bridesmaid
|43
|
|Another Prep loser in the news
|22 hr
|shantell cooley
|61
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC