Eden man accused of killing mother arraigned on indictment
Wayne Kozak, 48, who was accused of fatally shooting his mother, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder. Her son was later found that night in an Erie, Pennsylvania motel after a judge issued a warrant for his arrest.
|
