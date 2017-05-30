8 Great Tuesdays lineup to be announced
Each year, the Erie-Western PA Port Authority organizes this popular community concert series held at the Liberty Park Amphitheater for eight consecutive Tuesdays of the summer throughout July and August. This concert series is a perfect way to bring the community together to appreciate Erie's beautiful Bayfront and its local vendors by enjoying some amazing live music.
