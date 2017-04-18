Young White America Is Haunted by a Crisis of Despair
"America is not a great place for people with only a high school degree, and I don't think that's going to get better anytime soon." Ryan Johnson was 22 when he succumbed to a heroin addiction that had intensified as the Erie, Pennsylvania, high school graduate grew disillusioned with his future.
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is GE really going to close?
|11 min
|Father and Son
|110
|What is GE Erie doing with the front of Buildin...
|13 min
|Old man
|69
|How to be a cool guy
|18 min
|Actually
|25
|Merski Needs To Stay Off Social Media
|29 min
|Spock
|5
|Eri scumbag snitches
|30 min
|Mike O
|10
|7 out of 9 mayoral candidates can't follow dire...
|56 min
|ZUGZWANG
|22
|Hey Flo , give it up
|1 hr
|Punxatauny Alowic...
|24
|Erie and Facebook murder suspect
|10 hr
|Lipmonster
|24
|Body found in shed
|17 hr
|Rickys bbf
|31
