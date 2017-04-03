Woman serving life in collar bomb robbery dies in prison

Diehl-Armstrong, a woman convicted in a bizarre Pennsylvania bank ro... A federal judge has temporarily blocked Seattle's first-in-the-nation law allowing drivers of ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft to unionize over pay and working conditions. A federal judge has temporarily blocked Seattle's first-in-the-nation law allowing drivers of ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft to unionize over pay and working conditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.