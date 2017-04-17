Virginia Supreme Court rules for Nationwide in car accident dispute
Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. units are not obligated to provide primary coverage under a commercial general liability policy in a wrongful death case in a car accident because of a policy exclusion, says the Virginia Supreme Court, in overturning a lower court ruling.
|
