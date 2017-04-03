Trenton's Adams allows 0 hits, Torres...

Trenton's Adams allows 0 hits, Torres doubles

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: New York Yankees

What a season opener for Chance Adams, Gleyber Torres and the rest of the Trenton Thunder on Saturday at UMPC Park in Erie, Pa. , started and tossed 5 2/3 no-hit innings against the Erie SeaWolves before exiting in the sixth after 85 pitches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Yankees.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Erie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Time Warner Spectrum droping Indians and Cavs 9 min ZUGZWANG 3
Cash strapped Erie School District wants to spe... 11 min ZUGZWANG 2
What is GE Erie doing with the front of Buildin... 42 min 18 Truck old timer 3
Albert Messina and his boys and girls club plan... (Aug '15) 1 hr Fxq2 5
I'm gonna fight the sunflower club!!! 1 hr 10Paint 4
Dr Tony Snow Out 1 hr Inner City Dweller 3
PA State Police service fee bill introduced 1 hr cop watch 65
Aetna Drops Obamacare 1 hr GOP 15
Simone Cuccorullio 2 hr NoSpinZone 38
Cancel Erie Times fish wrapper 10 hr t crash 17
See all Erie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Erie Forum Now

Erie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Erie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
 

Erie, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,972 • Total comments across all topics: 280,150,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC