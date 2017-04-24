Tenants interested in former manufacturing complex site in Erie, Pennsylvania

A 14-acre complex that once housed labs, offices and manufacturing space for Lord Corp. in Erie, Pennsylvania, is now being marketed to tenants now that demolition and debris removal is nearing completion, GoErie.com is reporting. The end the site cleanup is 14 months after Maverick Contracting Ltd., Lisbon, Ohio, purchased the property $375,000-a fraction of the $2 million it had been valued at by the Greater Erie Industrial Development Corp., which filed for bankruptcy in April 2016, the GoErie.com report says.

