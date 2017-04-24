Tenants interested in former manufact...

Tenants interested in former manufacturing complex site in Erie, Pennsylvania

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Construction & Demolition Recycling

A 14-acre complex that once housed labs, offices and manufacturing space for Lord Corp. in Erie, Pennsylvania, is now being marketed to tenants now that demolition and debris removal is nearing completion, GoErie.com is reporting. The end the site cleanup is 14 months after Maverick Contracting Ltd., Lisbon, Ohio, purchased the property $375,000-a fraction of the $2 million it had been valued at by the Greater Erie Industrial Development Corp., which filed for bankruptcy in April 2016, the GoErie.com report says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction & Demolition Recycling.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Erie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Body found in shed 33 min Yoyo 33
Merski Fundraiser 52 min City Garbage Man 51
Obama fires volley of COMPLETE SENTENCES at Trump! 1 hr ZUGZWANG 8
What is GE Erie doing with the front of Buildin... 1 hr Seniority John 107
Perry Wood may need a job 1 hr Joyce 4
Erie community college 1 hr Erie Watcher 23
Fight me! Meet me at Gary Miller. Big lot, big ... 2 hr Jackson Koehler 4
Sterrettania Rd Accident 2 hr Eastside Patrol 11
Bob Merski JR. 17 hr Bard 39
ErIe Jobs and What They Pay 17 hr Occasional reader 44
See all Erie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Erie Forum Now

Erie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Erie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Erie, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,758 • Total comments across all topics: 280,577,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC