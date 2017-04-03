Students lend a helping hand: Gannon University's annual Day of Caring to take place Saturday
Gannon University students, staff and faculty will lend a helping had once again during the university's annual Day of Caring event set to take place beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday. Sara Nesbitt, program coordinator for the Center for Social Concerns, said that Gannon's Day of Caring is part of the community-wide United Way Days of Caring, an event dedicated to service projects around the area.
