Students lend a helping hand: Gannon University's annual Day of Caring to take place Saturday

Gannon University students, staff and faculty will lend a helping had once again during the university's annual Day of Caring event set to take place beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday. Sara Nesbitt, program coordinator for the Center for Social Concerns, said that Gannon's Day of Caring is part of the community-wide United Way Days of Caring, an event dedicated to service projects around the area.

