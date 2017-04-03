Students lend a helping hand: Gannon ...

Students lend a helping hand: Gannon University's annual Day of Caring to take place Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: Gannon Knight

Gannon University students, staff and faculty will lend a helping had once again during the university's annual Day of Caring event set to take place beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday. Sara Nesbitt, program coordinator for the Center for Social Concerns, said that Gannon's Day of Caring is part of the community-wide United Way Days of Caring, an event dedicated to service projects around the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gannon Knight.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Erie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is GE Erie doing with the front of Buildin... 9 min Tommy Hawk 15
Prep Bathroom Stalls: Why no Doors? (Jun '13) 11 min Mongshewski 67
Tim Leary is a sick puppy 14 min Sopper and David ... 9
38th and Liberty. Eyesore 16 min lost in pa 19
Erie Man Sentenced for Hitting Boy on Bike, Lea... 17 min Sopper and David ... 6
Is GE really going to close? 23 min ralph 51
David Crosby to Open Sperm Bank (Apr '15) 25 min Sopper and David ... 134
How can anyone vote Clerkin? 1 hr govtwatch 17
PA State Police service fee bill introduced 13 hr Local Business Su... 76
See all Erie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Erie Forum Now

Erie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Erie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Erie, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,641 • Total comments across all topics: 280,189,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC