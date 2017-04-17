Search for suspect in Facebook homici...

Search for suspect in Facebook homicide video widens to several states

Yesterday

A manhunt for a suspect who authorities said killed an elderly man and then posted the video on Facebook expanded outside Ohio, with authorities calling on residents of nearby states to be on alert. Steve Stephens, 37, is suspected of killing 74-year-old Robert Godwin on Sunday in a residential area east of Cleveland, police said.

Erie, PA

