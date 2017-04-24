School of Music Alumnus Receives Teac...

School of Music Alumnus Receives Teaching Award

Westminster College alumnus Cody Floyd '14 was awarded the 2017 Pennsylvania/Delaware String Teachers Association Outstanding NEW String Teacher Award . He received the award at PADESTA's annual luncheon meeting at the Pennsylvania Music Education Association state conference in Erie, PA , on Thursday, April 20 .

