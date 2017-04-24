Robert Godwin Sr.'s ex-wife says pair remained close long after divorce
Dorothy Crumpton, the ex-wife but still dear friend of Robert Godwin Sr., said she is "blank" about Steve Stephens, the man accused of killing Godwin on April 14 and posting a video of the shooting on Facebook . "I have not thought about it as far as the young man doing what he did.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sinnott asking the State for 70 MILLION for Eri...
|57 min
|Perry Wood
|13
|Bob Merski JR.
|58 min
|MyNameisEarl
|37
|Trump First 100 Days a Failure - WSJ-NBC Poll
|2 hr
|East Side Elway
|30
|Welcome one Welcome all to the Trumperdome
|2 hr
|Kinkyboots
|10
|What is GE Erie doing with the front of Buildin...
|2 hr
|Programer
|102
|Elton John with a strange infection
|3 hr
|Blotto
|3
|Merski Fundraiser
|3 hr
|Homer
|43
|ErIe Jobs and What They Pay
|7 hr
|agent99
|41
|lisa Ferrick district justice
|Mon
|Erie Dem Committe...
|37
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC