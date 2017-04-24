Refugee photography exhibit on display

Before making the trip home after finals week, Gannon University students are invited to visit the Cathedral of Saint Paul on Sixth Street to experience a photography exhibit by Maitham Basha-Agha titled "Rust Belt New Americans: A Showcase of Erie's Refugee Population." The Erie Reader photojournalist, in collaboration with Erie photographer Erica Whiting, aspires to tell the stories of select refugees who have resettled in the Erie community.

