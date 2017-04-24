Refugee photography exhibit on display
Before making the trip home after finals week, Gannon University students are invited to visit the Cathedral of Saint Paul on Sixth Street to experience a photography exhibit by Maitham Basha-Agha titled "Rust Belt New Americans: A Showcase of Erie's Refugee Population." The Erie Reader photojournalist, in collaboration with Erie photographer Erica Whiting, aspires to tell the stories of select refugees who have resettled in the Erie community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gannon Knight.
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is GE Erie doing with the front of Buildin...
|15 min
|Bldg 6
|109
|100 Days of FAIL!
|36 min
|mike
|5
|Mexico will "Eventually" pay for wall - Trump
|38 min
|Erie Dem Committe...
|19
|Perry Wood may need a job
|41 min
|Erie Dem Committe...
|7
|Erie community college
|41 min
|Occasional Observer
|31
|It's cutting time. I better see grass getting cut!
|49 min
|ZUGZWANG
|3
|Sinnott asking the State for 70 MILLION for Eri...
|51 min
|Erie Dem Committe...
|22
|Merski Fundraiser
|56 min
|Erie Dem Committe...
|56
|Sterrettania Rd Accident
|1 hr
|local rube
|14
|Bob Merski JR.
|21 hr
|Bard
|39
|
|ErIe Jobs and What They Pay
|22 hr
|Occasional reader
|44
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC