Police probe report of unconscious toddler

Saturday Apr 1

Police responded to a medical call at Trumbull Memorial Hospital regarding an unconscious child Wednesday morning, according to a police report. The 2-year-old child was transported to Akron Children's Hospital, the police report states.

