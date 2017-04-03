Police probe report of unconscious toddler
Police responded to a medical call at Trumbull Memorial Hospital regarding an unconscious child Wednesday morning, according to a police report. The 2-year-old child was transported to Akron Children's Hospital, the police report states.
|
