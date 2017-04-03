Plastikos grows, diversifies
Plastikos Inc., a family-run custom injection molder in Erie, Pa., has won the Plastics News Sustained Excellence Award, which recognizes past winners of the Processor of the Year that have kept up their high performance levels in the years since. Plastikos won Processor of the Year Award in 2010.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|220 Cities losing All Paasenger Train Sevice vi...
|10 min
|Lyin Ted
|3
|Car Inspection
|22 min
|Lib-ertarian
|12
|New school planned
|23 min
|Lib-ertarian
|8
|PA State Police service fee bill introduced
|29 min
|Cousin Vinny
|26
|Aetna Drops Obamacare
|30 min
|Erie Dem Committe...
|2
|Simone Cuccorullio
|44 min
|The Great Mongo
|24
|Celebrate Erie lineup
|56 min
|Gus The Groundhog
|3
|Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong
|6 hr
|Papa John
|26
|G.E . Is cutting 2 billion.How will it affect E...
|7 hr
|Old Timer
|84
|Is GE really going to close?
|15 hr
|ChizM
|42
|
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC