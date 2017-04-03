Plastikos grows, diversifies

Plastikos grows, diversifies

Plastikos Inc., a family-run custom injection molder in Erie, Pa., has won the Plastics News Sustained Excellence Award, which recognizes past winners of the Processor of the Year that have kept up their high performance levels in the years since. Plastikos won Processor of the Year Award in 2010.

