PA: Proposed Budget Cuts Would Stop Amtrak Service to Erie

April 07--A national advocacy organization is encouraging rail passengers in northwestern Pennsylvania to write letters to their U.S. representative and senators, asking them to save the Lake Shore Limited. The Amtrak line, which stops in Erie, would likely be eliminated if the budget cuts proposed by the Trump administration are approved.

