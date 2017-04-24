PA: Harkins Proposing New Safety Bill...

PA: Harkins Proposing New Safety Bill Sparked by 2014 Workplace Death of EMTA Mechanic

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mass Transit

April 26--State Rep. Pat Harkins, of Erie, will unveil proposed legislation Wednesday that he wrote in response to the death of an Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority mechanic who was fatally injured on the job in 2014. The Democrat will hold a news conference at noon in Harrisburg to introduce the Jake Schwab Worker's Safety Bill, or House Bill 1082.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Erie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Perry Wood may need a job 3 min Get r done 3
Sterrettania Rd Accident 5 min Get r done 8
Fight me! Meet me at Gary Miller. Big lot, big ... 7 min Get r done 1
Sinnott asking the State for 70 MILLION for Eri... 2 hr Erie Dem Committe... 20
you wont believe this 2 hr Erie Dem Committe... 1
John Persinger Erie Mayor?! umm 2 hr lost in pa 23
Hit and Run 2 hr Eastside Patrol 28
Merski Fundraiser 4 hr lost in pa 46
GE Security 5 hr ALLCAPSMAN 36
What is GE Erie doing with the front of Buildin... 6 hr Union Member 105
Bob Merski JR. 12 hr Bard 39
ErIe Jobs and What They Pay 13 hr Occasional reader 44
See all Erie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Erie Forum Now

Erie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Erie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Erie, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,807 • Total comments across all topics: 280,572,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC