PA: Harkins Proposing New Safety Bill Sparked by 2014 Workplace Death of EMTA Mechanic
April 26--State Rep. Pat Harkins, of Erie, will unveil proposed legislation Wednesday that he wrote in response to the death of an Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority mechanic who was fatally injured on the job in 2014. The Democrat will hold a news conference at noon in Harrisburg to introduce the Jake Schwab Worker's Safety Bill, or House Bill 1082.
