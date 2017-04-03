"Our Erie" released online"Our Erie" ...

"Our Erie" video released online

There are 1 comment on the YourErie story from 15 hrs ago, titled "Our Erie" released online"Our Erie" video released online.

ERIE, Pa - The city of Erie has been put in a negative light in national news stories, but Erie residents are hoping to change that. It's called "Our Erie", and it's created and produced by local filmmakers, writers and editors along with The Jefferson Educational Society, Epic Web Studios, and ECGRA.

HuntahAndDaFluff ah

Erie, PA

#1 2 hrs ago
look at me in my cheerleading video! go team!

Erie, PA

