"Our Erie" released online"Our Erie" video released online
In it, YourErie reports that:
ERIE, Pa - The city of Erie has been put in a negative light in national news stories, but Erie residents are hoping to change that. It's called "Our Erie", and it's created and produced by local filmmakers, writers and editors along with The Jefferson Educational Society, Epic Web Studios, and ECGRA.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at YourErie.
#1 2 hrs ago
look at me in my cheerleading video! go team!
