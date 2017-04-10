NEWS Plastek honored for public servi...

NEWS Plastek honored for public service for school, water projects...

Wednesday Apr 12

Joseph Prischak is a celebrity in Erie, Pa., and his family-owned custom molder, Plastek Industries Inc., is one of the biggest employers in that plastics-centric region. Prischak's reach has extended beyond the United States, and the plastics industry to include leading an international effort to improve drinking water for people in developing nations.

