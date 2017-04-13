New Sears Hometown Store Opens in Erie
Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. opened its newest Pennsylvania Sears Hometown Store today at 7200 Peach Street in Erie. The Erie location marks the sixth opening of a new Sears Hometown Store this year and the sixth opening of a new store across all of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores formats.
