Man Pleads Not Guilty in Shooting Death of Mother
A man has pleaded not guilty to murder in the shooting death of his elderly mother inside their rural western New York home. Wayne Kozak was returned to western New York and arraigned in Eden Town Court Wednesday after being arrested last week in a motel in Erie, Pennsylvania, about 75 miles away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enough with NBC and the Today Show
|7 min
|Why so mad bra
|1
|Sterrettania Rd Accident
|16 min
|Special
|18
|Whaley Embarrassing at Prep Debate
|18 min
|Thar He Blows
|8
|Breneman thinks he can save ESD?!
|47 min
|Max T
|10
|Isn't Dawn Already 6th Ward District Judge?
|1 hr
|No dipaolo
|8
|enforcers mc ? (Jun '12)
|1 hr
|Grunt56
|217
|Anyone from HE laid off and ready to fight?
|1 hr
|Bruce Jenner
|6
|What is GE Erie doing with the front of Buildin...
|1 hr
|Sam
|112
|Merski Fundraiser
|4 hr
|Mosco Royal Family
|59
|lisa Ferrick district justice
|8 hr
|Erie Dem Committe...
|41
|
|Erie community college
|9 hr
|Wattsburg Farmhand
|33
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC