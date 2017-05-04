Man pleads not guilty in shooting dea...

Man pleads not guilty in shooting death of mother

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: The Progress

A man has pleaded not guilty to murder in the shooting death of his elderly mother inside their rural western New York home. Wayne Kozak was returned to western New York and arraigned in Eden Town Court Wednesday after being arrested last week in a motel in Erie, Pennsylvania, about 75 miles away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Erie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
GE Erie The future 5 min Union Member 2
lisa Ferrick district justice 6 min Detangled 85
Stewards at GE, regarding their deferment. Tim... 7 min Union Member 52
Jefferson Society Debate rigged for Breneman 15 min OMG in Erie 23
Amish workers 32 min Rustbeltretard 14
The horrific details of the GOP's new Obamacare... 1 hr tim leary 18
Hey! Fight me! Let's fight! 1 hr Mongo 4
West Millcreek District Judge Race 1 hr Millcreek Voter 72
Mursky yells at prep debate panel 6 hr Roll Erssss 17
ESD/ Badams seeking Volunteers 13 hr Now That You Admi... 45
See all Erie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Erie Forum Now

Erie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Erie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Erie, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,313 • Total comments across all topics: 280,775,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC