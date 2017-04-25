Man accused of killing mom being brought back from PA to face charges
This past Thursday, authorities say Wayne Kozak, 48, killed his 79-year-old mother in the Eden home they share. Later that night, Wayne was found at a motel in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sinnott asking the State for 70 MILLION for Eri...
|28 min
|democrat machine
|18
|Sterrettania Rd Accident
|29 min
|Details
|1
|Millcreek officers corrupt? (Apr '13)
|42 min
|wtny way watch
|36
|Welcome one Welcome all to the Trumperdome
|54 min
|Whoopie Goldfart
|14
|Who stole Jay's signs?
|1 hr
|Sybil
|34
|Merski Fundraiser
|1 hr
|Billy
|45
|Bob Merski JR.
|1 hr
|Bard
|39
|ErIe Jobs and What They Pay
|2 hr
|Occasional reader
|44
|What is GE Erie doing with the front of Buildin...
|2 hr
|Bldg 6
|104
|lisa Ferrick district justice
|Mon
|Erie Dem Committe...
|37
|
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC