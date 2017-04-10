Major Maintenance to Water System Begins
Second, they say let your cold water run for at least 15 minutes. Last, they suggest not doing laundry, as the cloudy water could stain your clothes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Comments
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|C Frey Facebook thread cant open
|14 min
|Legal Eagle
|99
|Who stole Jay's signs?
|23 min
|Dan Laughlin
|18
|First nine stories on local news were blacks sh...
|24 min
|ZUGZWANG
|5
|VFW Post 470
|42 min
|Nancy
|28
|How can anyone vote Clerkin?
|1 hr
|Mamet
|30
|I'm gonna fight the seawolves!
|1 hr
|Kinkyboots
|2
|Tim Leary is a sick puppy
|1 hr
|Kinkyboots
|23
|What is GE Erie doing with the front of Buildin...
|2 hr
|Slawson stooge
|31
|Is GE really going to close?
|2 hr
|Young in 10
|68
|38th and Liberty. Eyesore
|19 hr
|Just saying
|28
|
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC