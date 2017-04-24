Local elections to be held
With local elections fast approaching, it seems everyone in Erie wants a piece of the pie. It's no surprise, then, that of the nine candidates running for mayor and 19 running for City Council, three of them are involved at Gannon University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gannon Knight.
Comments
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tracy Tudehope hates Trump
|7 min
|Mike Pence
|10
|Breneman thinks he can save ESD?!
|8 min
|Loser
|8
|Isn't Dawn Already 6th Ward District Judge?
|9 min
|Get it straight
|7
|Avalon Hotel
|14 min
|Go hj
|11
|G.E . Is cutting 2 billion.How will it affect E...
|15 min
|Painter
|91
|What is GE Erie doing with the front of Buildin...
|17 min
|Sam
|112
|Sinnott asking the State for 70 MILLION for Eri...
|44 min
|Sean
|23
|Merski Fundraiser
|3 hr
|Mosco Royal Family
|59
|lisa Ferrick district justice
|6 hr
|Erie Dem Committe...
|41
|Erie community college
|7 hr
|Wattsburg Farmhand
|33
|
|Sterrettania Rd Accident
|16 hr
|Erie Dem Committe...
|17
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC