Last Meal: McDonald's employees stall...

Last Meal: McDonald's employees stall Steve Stephens, call 9-1-1 after he orders McNuggets, fries

The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-thru Tuesday and shot himself in the head moments after workers called 9-1-1. He shot himself after an alert citizen working at a McDonald's restaurant on Buffalo Street in Erie, PA called police.

