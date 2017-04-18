Last Meal: McDonald's employees stall Steve Stephens, call 9-1-1 after he orders McNuggets, fries
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-thru Tuesday and shot himself in the head moments after workers called 9-1-1. He shot himself after an alert citizen working at a McDonald's restaurant on Buffalo Street in Erie, PA called police.
