Germany criticizes mass detentions in Turkey

Twenty-five people were detained in Turkey and more than 200 police officers temporarily suspended for suspected links to US -based cleric Fethullah Gulen according to reports Thursday, as part of a massive sweep on the network of the alleged coup plotter. This comes hours after Turkish authorities arrested more than a thousand "secret Imams" who they claim infiltrated Turkish police forces on behalf of US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.