Gannon welcomes first student food pa...

Gannon welcomes first student food pantry

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Gannon Knight

Students and faculty are teaming up to fight hunger at Gannon University, following a trend on college campuses across the nation that is addressing the oftentimes overlooked epidemic. Sophomore social work major Shayla Jones is an Erie resident and a member of the First Generation United Club for students, which is meant to be a support group for those who are the first in their families to attend college.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gannon Knight.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Erie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone from HE laid off and ready to fight? 55 min Get r done 4
Fight me! Meet me at Gary Miller. Big lot, big ... 1 hr Bruce Jenner 6
enforcers mc ? (Jun '12) 1 hr Phoenix MC 216
Why is Millcreek water dirty 1 hr Splatterstool 10
Obama fires volley of COMPLETE SENTENCES at Trump! 1 hr Scandal 13
How many parents requested their children remov... 1 hr get real 6
Breneman thinks he can save ESD?! 1 hr RedskinFan 1
lisa Ferrick district justice 2 hr Erie Dem Committe... 41
Sterrettania Rd Accident 11 hr Erie Dem Committe... 17
Merski Fundraiser 13 hr Not 57
What is GE Erie doing with the front of Buildin... 14 hr In the know 111
ErIe Jobs and What They Pay Tue Occasional reader 44
See all Erie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Erie Forum Now

Erie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Erie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Erie, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,279 • Total comments across all topics: 280,596,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC