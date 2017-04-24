Gannon welcomes first student food pantry
Students and faculty are teaming up to fight hunger at Gannon University, following a trend on college campuses across the nation that is addressing the oftentimes overlooked epidemic. Sophomore social work major Shayla Jones is an Erie resident and a member of the First Generation United Club for students, which is meant to be a support group for those who are the first in their families to attend college.
Read more at Gannon Knight.
