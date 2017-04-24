Finals week: A survival guide

By the time finals week comes around, everyone is sleepwalking and running on super-sized coffee cups. We do our best to eat well like our mom tells us to, but finger food and snacks are usually what we turn to as we spend hours perfecting our papers, reviewing the numerous systems of the human body, practicing the never-ending calculus problems and amidst all that somehow managing to get a measly six hours of sleep.

