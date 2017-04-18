FBI clarifies timeline as it pieces together whereabouts of Cleveland Facebook killer during manhunt
The Cleveland FBI on Thursday confirmed that investigators were only able to discern suspected Facebook killer Steve Stephens' whereabouts through his cellphone one time during a nearly 48-hour manhunt following his killing a 74-year-old in the city's Glenville neighborhood. The news release says the only time either of Stephens' two cellphones registered was when activity went through a tower in Erie, Pennsylvania on Sunday.
