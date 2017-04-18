Facebook murder suspect Steve Stephens could be anywhere
A man who allegedly killed an elderly father after he had enjoyed an Easter meal with his children - then posted a video of the killing on Facebook - is now the subject of a manhunt spanning several Midwest and Northeast states, police said Monday. Suspect Steve Stephens, 37, stands charged with Sunday's aggravated murder of 74-year-old Robert Godwin, and authorities say he could be in Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana or Michigan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is GE Erie doing with the front of Buildin...
|38 min
|43 years
|70
|Erie and Facebook murder suspect
|39 min
|Oh Yeah
|38
|Berlin Enterprises
|59 min
|hatemudsharks
|15
|7 out of 9 mayoral candidates can't follow dire...
|1 hr
|Idiots in Erie
|24
|dont be held captive by Time Warner Cable
|1 hr
|Parker
|3
|Eri scumbag snitches
|1 hr
|Lou Tullio
|12
|Joes Auto Parts in Waterford Fire
|1 hr
|Excited
|6
|Hit and Run
|2 hr
|Erie Dem Committe...
|14
|Body found in shed
|6 hr
|hrd hds
|32
|Is GE really going to close?
|9 hr
|Father and Son
|110
|
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC