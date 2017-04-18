Facebook murder suspect Steve Stephens could be anywhere

A man who allegedly killed an elderly father after he had enjoyed an Easter meal with his children - then posted a video of the killing on Facebook - is now the subject of a manhunt spanning several Midwest and Northeast states, police said Monday. Suspect Steve Stephens, 37, stands charged with Sunday's aggravated murder of 74-year-old Robert Godwin, and authorities say he could be in Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana or Michigan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.