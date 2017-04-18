Facebook murder suspect Steve Stephen...

Facebook murder suspect Steve Stephens could be anywhere

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

A man who allegedly killed an elderly father after he had enjoyed an Easter meal with his children - then posted a video of the killing on Facebook - is now the subject of a manhunt spanning several Midwest and Northeast states, police said Monday. Suspect Steve Stephens, 37, stands charged with Sunday's aggravated murder of 74-year-old Robert Godwin, and authorities say he could be in Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana or Michigan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Erie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is GE Erie doing with the front of Buildin... 38 min 43 years 70
Erie and Facebook murder suspect 39 min Oh Yeah 38
Berlin Enterprises 59 min hatemudsharks 15
7 out of 9 mayoral candidates can't follow dire... 1 hr Idiots in Erie 24
dont be held captive by Time Warner Cable 1 hr Parker 3
Eri scumbag snitches 1 hr Lou Tullio 12
Joes Auto Parts in Waterford Fire 1 hr Excited 6
Hit and Run 2 hr Erie Dem Committe... 14
Body found in shed 6 hr hrd hds 32
Is GE really going to close? 9 hr Father and Son 110
See all Erie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Erie Forum Now

Erie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Erie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Erie, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,665 • Total comments across all topics: 280,386,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC