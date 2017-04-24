Facebook killer Steve Stephens left g...

Facebook killer Steve Stephens left girlfriend upbeat voicemail

1 hr ago

Before murdering a stranger and posting the footage on Facebook, Cleveland killer Steve Stephens left his ex-girlfriend voicemails - promising he could be a better man. "I'm motivated to just strive to be the best in life now," Stevens said in one message, obtained by Inside Edition.

