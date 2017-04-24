Ex-girlfriend of Facebook killer says...

Ex-girlfriend of Facebook killer says she still loves him

Ex-girlfriend of Facebook killer who shot dead an elderly man in a random attack after they broke up says he's a 'good guy' and she still loves him Stephens posted footage of the shooting on Facebook saying it was a revenge attack after breaking up with his girlfriend Joy Lane The former girlfriend of a murderer who posted a video on Facebook of himself shooting dead an elderly man says she still loves him despite what he did. Steve Stephens, 37, killed himself last week after police eventually hunted the fugitive down at a McDonald's near Erie, Pennsylvania.

