Euro Sun Increases Gold Recovery to 82% from 72% at Its Rovina Valley ...

Euro Sun Mining Inc. , is pleased to report that gold recovery to concentrate has increased from 72% to 82% utilizing new metallurgical test work on mineralized material from its gold and copper Rovina Valley Project located in east-central Romania. The new management of Euro Sun initiated a new metallurgical study by Eriez Flotation Division , a leading flotation engineering firm based in Erie, Pennsylvania, using their proprietary column cell technology.

