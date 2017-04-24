Euro Sun Increases Gold Recovery to 82% from 72% at Its Rovina Valley ...
Euro Sun Mining Inc. , is pleased to report that gold recovery to concentrate has increased from 72% to 82% utilizing new metallurgical test work on mineralized material from its gold and copper Rovina Valley Project located in east-central Romania. The new management of Euro Sun initiated a new metallurgical study by Eriez Flotation Division , a leading flotation engineering firm based in Erie, Pennsylvania, using their proprietary column cell technology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump First 100 Days a Failure - WSJ-NBC Poll
|8 min
|East Side Elway
|22
|Merski Fundraiser
|31 min
|eyes rolling
|40
|Millcreek officers corrupt? (Apr '13)
|32 min
|Bangedmywife
|31
|ErIe Jobs and What They Pay
|45 min
|agent99
|41
|Dawn giglio?
|1 hr
|Edgar
|2
|The government shutdown looks like it will hing...
|2 hr
|Paybacks Are A Bitch
|5
|Mexico will "Eventually" pay for wall - Trump
|2 hr
|Bob Oppenheimer
|16
|Bob Merski JR.
|4 hr
|ZUGZWANG
|30
|What is GE Erie doing with the front of Buildin...
|5 hr
|King of 10
|100
|lisa Ferrick district justice
|Mon
|Erie Dem Committe...
|37
|
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC