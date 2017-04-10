Eriez Ultra-High-Frequency Eddy Current Separators are designed to recover smaller fines

Introduced in 2016, Erie, Pennsylvania-based Eriez says its Ultra-High-Frequency Eddy Current Separator is generating significant additional revenue for scrap metal processors by recovering aluminum, copper and other nonferrous fines as small as 2 to 3 millimeters from automobile shredder residue . The company says its customers are reporting a quick return on investment, with profits increasing by up to $20,000 per month after installing this equipment.

