Eriez Ultra-High-Frequency Eddy Current Separators are designed to recover smaller fines
Introduced in 2016, Erie, Pennsylvania-based Eriez says its Ultra-High-Frequency Eddy Current Separator is generating significant additional revenue for scrap metal processors by recovering aluminum, copper and other nonferrous fines as small as 2 to 3 millimeters from automobile shredder residue . The company says its customers are reporting a quick return on investment, with profits increasing by up to $20,000 per month after installing this equipment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VFW Post 470
|10 min
|Fed up
|37
|Put Down Your Tools
|32 min
|tired of being PC
|3
|Justice Department OK's Montrice Boldin beat down
|41 min
|tired of being PC
|4
|dan swift
|50 min
|First time poster
|6
|Is GE really going to close?
|1 hr
|Stan
|79
|Russia needs HIGH OIL PRICES
|1 hr
|Occasional Observer
|9
|C Frey Facebook thread cant open
|1 hr
|Dan Laughlin
|109
|What is GE Erie doing with the front of Buildin...
|4 hr
|Bail Now
|35
|G.E. will be ending production in June 2017" p...
|Wed
|Lose
|234
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC