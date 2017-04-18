Eden Man Charged with Killing Mother
Wayne Kozak, 48, is being held in an Erie, Pennsylvania jail after he allegedly killed his mother, Mary Kozak, 79, at her home on 8925 East Eden Road. Initially, Kozak refused to cooperate with Pennsylvania State Police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
