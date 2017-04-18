Eden Man Charged with Killing Mother

Eden Man Charged with Killing Mother

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Wayne Kozak, 48, is being held in an Erie, Pennsylvania jail after he allegedly killed his mother, Mary Kozak, 79, at her home on 8925 East Eden Road. Initially, Kozak refused to cooperate with Pennsylvania State Police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Erie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Car Accident Presque Isle 1 min Details 1
Bob Merski JR. 21 min teamjay 22
A Trim and A 33 min Blue Cross Bob 1
Avalon Hotel 40 min Traveler 5
Merski Fundraiser 45 min Go fund ur self Lou 18
I was gonna fight the Cleveland guy! 1 hr Pee Wee Herman 31
Why the hard on for Merski? 1 hr Hero 3
Mc nuggets, fries, casino and lead 1 hr ZUGS CHUGS 43
WJET 24 is storm crazy 2 hr Elena LaQuatra 32
lisa Ferrick district justice 2 hr Edward 25
What is GE Erie doing with the front of Buildin... 5 hr Bldg 6 89
The Mayor's race is over 22 hr ZUGZWANG 75
See all Erie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Erie Forum Now

Erie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Erie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Erie, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,279 • Total comments across all topics: 280,478,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC