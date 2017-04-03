Drowning out the working class

Whatever happened to the interests of the working class? Weren't they supposed to be front and center in the Trump administration? Here's one clue: When a policy that helps some corporate sector can be repackaged to make it look like a pro-worker move, President Trump will always hide his real purpose behind a phalanx of workers. Thus did he surround himself with coal miners on Tuesday when he signed a shamefully shortsighted executive order nullifying President Obama's climate-change efforts.

