Community Reacts To Facebook Killer Caught In Erie

Yesterday

"It's just sad how it had to happen" said Erie resident Sandy Danilove "why didn't he give himself up and why did he kill that poor man." The City of Erie Pennsylvania was placed on the map Tuesday when the Cleveland Facebook Killer Steve Stephens was spotted at a McDonalds drive-thru.

