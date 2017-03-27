Commemoration to honor MLK

The Baptist Pastors Council will sponsor a commemoration honoring the leadership legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at noon Tuesday at the Mahoning County Courthouse's rotunda. The MLK Testament of Hope scholarship recipients, Kemarra Boyd, Rae'ven Crum, Rachel Crum and Sunitera Dudley, will be recognized.

