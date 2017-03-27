Commemoration to honor MLK
The Baptist Pastors Council will sponsor a commemoration honoring the leadership legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at noon Tuesday at the Mahoning County Courthouse's rotunda. The MLK Testament of Hope scholarship recipients, Kemarra Boyd, Rae'ven Crum, Rachel Crum and Sunitera Dudley, will be recognized.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reckless Millcreek School Board Spending
|24 min
|Math Teacher
|10
|Spring gets off to a sizzling start at Sara's R... (Apr '09)
|27 min
|Father Narcopolis
|16
|Most Americans favor an independent inquiry int...
|30 min
|East side Khrushc...
|5
|Erie PA job seekers cant pass drug tests
|49 min
|Human Resources
|65
|community collage = higher taxes (Jun '09)
|2 hr
|CONgressman killy
|15
|Congress just destroyed the internet...Who cares?
|4 hr
|Curly
|28
|http://sharingduty.com/?cash=4304
|5 hr
|jae
|5
|eries homewreckers
|12 hr
|shannon
|42
|erie shit hole town. (Nov '12)
|13 hr
|Cheap
|36
|G.E . Is cutting 2 billion.How will it affect E...
|14 hr
|B12 cab
|75
|
|The Mayor's race is over
|19 hr
|Know it all
|30
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC