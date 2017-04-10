Bud - n Bloom Garden Club installs 20...

Bud - n Bloom Garden Club installs 2017 officers

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Observer

Submitted Photo Officers of the Bud 'n Bloom Garden Club for 2017 were installed at the annual banquet held at Shorewood Country Club. Left to right: Janet Centner, president; Penelope Deakin, vice president; Sue Drag, treasurer; and Judy Kawski, secretary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Erie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
First nine stories on local news were blacks sh... 48 min Shots fired 7
A no good snitch 49 min scooters 16
Tiffany Jaraczewski and her stupid lost dog 1 hr No Leashes 22
Christian lestat update (Jan '16) 1 hr Twinman 18
How can anyone vote Clerkin? 1 hr PissedGUProf 31
VFW Post 470 2 hr Billy 30
G.E. will be ending production in June 2017" p... 3 hr Lose 234
C Frey Facebook thread cant open 4 hr Kyle 100
What is GE Erie doing with the front of Buildin... 6 hr Slawson stooge 31
Is GE really going to close? 6 hr Young in 10 68
See all Erie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Erie Forum Now

Erie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Erie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Erie, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,839 • Total comments across all topics: 280,244,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC