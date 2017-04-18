Briefsa

1 hr ago

Warren High School Class of 1947 will meet for breakfast at 11:30 a.m. at the Peppermill on Friday, April 21. The Warren High School class of 1951 will meet for breakfast at Perkins at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25. Russell VFD Auxilary Spring Rummage Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 28, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 29, at Russell Fire Hall. Saturday is $1 a bag.

