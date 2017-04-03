Austintown Middle principal on leave
Austintown Superintendent Vince Colaluca said he and the school board are conducting an investigation involving James Penk, but police are not involved and Penk is not accused of doing anything inappropriate with students. Penk has been principal four years, Colaluca said.
