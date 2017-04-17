Around 50,000 People Celebrate Dyngus...

Around 50,000 People Celebrate Dyngus Day in Historic Polonia

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Your News Now

"Bring a poncho or an umbrella, 'cause you're bound to get a little wet," advised Buffalo resident Bill Sniderhan. "Has to be a hat, which I actually got when I visited Poland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Erie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Eri scumbag snitches 10 min Lou Tullio 12
Erie and Facebook murder suspect 13 min Joe Donutses 34
Joes Auto Parts in Waterford Fire 19 min Excited 6
7 out of 9 mayoral candidates can't follow dire... 50 min Erieite 23
It's time to watch for cars & trucks.. 58 min Ford 10
Hit and Run 1 hr Erie Dem Committe... 14
How to be a cool guy 1 hr Ya you 26
Body found in shed 4 hr hrd hds 32
Is GE really going to close? 7 hr Father and Son 110
What is GE Erie doing with the front of Buildin... 7 hr Old man 69
See all Erie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Erie Forum Now

Erie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Erie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Erie, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,737 • Total comments across all topics: 280,384,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC